How Eagles Offense Will Be More Explosive
The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most dangerous offenses in football last year and have a chance to be even better in 2025.
It's tough losing former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but fans should have a lot of hope right now. Kevin Patullo has been with the Eagles in different capacities with the offense since 2021. Last year, he was the passing game coordinator with Moore. Although Moore no longer is here, it's not like everything is just completely changing over night like with other offensive coordinators. There should be plenty of continuity in 2025.
On top of this, there wasn't a lot of turnover on offense. Outside of Mekhi Becton, the offense is going to look almost identical to how it did last year.
Philadelphia has talent everywhere, but there has been questions at times about the No. 3 receiver position. This was the case especially last offseason and it led the Eagles to go out and acquire Jahan Dotson in August. He was coming off two staight seasons with over 500 receiving yards and there was a lot of excitement, but he finished the regular season with just 216 yards in 17 games.
While this is the case, Dotson is someone who can help this offense get even better. You know what you're getting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Dotson is more of a question mark, but he made an interesting point on Monday as he noted that this offseason has been completely different than last year.
The Eagles acquired Dotson on August 22nd last year and Week 1 was just a few weeks later on Sept. 6th in Brazil. That's not a lot of time to learn an offense. Dotson talked about the difference this year being with Philadelphia the whole time has brought.
"Coming in last year, I think I got here the Friday before the last preseason game," Dotson said. "I was playing catch-up all year, learning the offense on the fly. But this year, being with the guys during OTAs, training camp — it's a good feeling. It helps me learn the offense and just play faster."
On top of this, he shared that him and Jalen Hurts worked out together throughout the offseason to get on the same page.
"I hit him up, told him I was in the area," Dotson said. "Connected pretty much every week. Really good to be around him and build that trust."
The Eagles clearly don't need much more, they are the reigning Super Bowl champs. But, if Dotson can take a step forward and get closer to the numbers he was putting up in Washington, this offense is going to be even scarier than it already was.