NFL Insider Responds To Eagles-Mike McDaniel Buzz

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been one of the most talked-about position groupings in the National Football League this year.

Whether it was drama around AJ Brown, questions about Saquon Barkley's workload, anonymous quotes about Jalen Hurts, or Kevin Patullo and the structure of the offense in general, the offense has been talked about in some way, shape, or form pretty much every day since training camp. Patullo specifically has taken a lot of heat for the offensive inconsistencies throughout the campaign.

With coaches popping up around the league, including Mike McDaniel, speculation has been out there asking whether the Eagles could make a change after the season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was asked about the Eagles' offense and whether McDaniel could come to town on "The Anthony Gargano Show" and made a move sound unlikely at this time.

Could the Eagles make a change?

May 28, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo speaks with the media at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I mean, Nick is loyal to Kevin," Garafolo said. "Nick is loyal to Kevin. Now, we've seen the owner has put head coaches in the crosshairs there before saying 'We need an offensive coordinator,' then the head coach saying no, and then what happens? We're talking about the (Doug Pederson) situation before. I think that only is a conversation truly if they get bounced this week. I think if they make it to the divisional round, there's continuity there."

As Garafolo noted, if the Eagles lose in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers, that could change the discussion. But the Eagles have rolled with Patullo all season to this point despite the adversity. This was his first season as an offensive coordinator. Theoretically, he would be more comfortable in year No. 2 and the continuity would be good for a team that has dealt with plenty of turnover over the last few years with coordinators.

The idea of someone like McDaniel is fun -- and probably would help the offense. But from Garafolo's comments, it doesn't sound likely at this moment.

