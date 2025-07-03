How Eagles Shocked Travis Kelce, Chiefs In Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles won its second Super Bowl in team history in dominant fashion back in February over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia got revenge after losing to the Chiefs two years ago. The Eagles dominated from the jump. Philadelphia held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and then were up 24-0 when hip hop superstar Kendrick Lamar took the field for the halftime show. Kansas City scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to make the game look closer than it was, but the final score was 40-22.
It was a dominant night for the Eagles and one Philadelphia likely won't forget anytime soon.
It sounds like Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce won't either, but for different reasons than Eagles fans. He recently joined "Bussin' With The Boys" to talk about a variety of topics, including Super Bowl LIX.
"I mean, I'll give credit, man," Kelce said. "From the D-Line, to the linebackers, to the defensive backs, everywhere on that football field they had guys flying around. I don't know if they had a tick on what was going on, or if they had the rules set in place, but it just felt like in the run game and in the pass game they just had stuff figured out.
"Even when we got the right call, it was like we were just a step off or timing was off. (Patrick Mahomes) was under duress. We had to just figure things out on the run and it was an uphill battle all (expletive) day...If you control the line of scrimmage in the Super Bowl, it's going to get ugly for you."
Kelce noted how he's ready to take on the Eagles again in 2025.
"I've already kind of went down the rabbit hole," Kelce said. "I'm just motivated for this year, man. We got them I think Week 2, somewhere early. And, yeah. We'll get this thing (expletive) rocking and rolling."
The Eagles and Chiefs have met in two of the last three Super Bowls. Could another rematch come this upcoming season?