How Micah Parsons-Packers Blockbuster Helps Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys just made one of the most shocking reported trades you are going to see.
After weeks of rumors, it was reported on Thursday afternoon that the Cowboys are trading four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. As of writing, the deal hasn't been offically confirmed, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter both reported the news.
"The Cowboys are trading All-Pro Micah Parsons to the #Packers & they agreed to a 4-year, $188M deal done by David Mulugheta and Andre Odom of Athletes First including $136M guaranteed, per me, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater," Rapoport said. "At $47M per year, Parsons is the highest-paid non-QB in history and nets 2 1st rounders for Dallas."
"ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers," Schefter said. "Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. David Mulugheta of Athletes first had a hand in the trade and ultimately negotiating the record-breaking contract that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history."
Eagles fans should be more excited about Philly's chances now
The immediate take from this deal is undoubtedly positive for the Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons is 26 years old and is one of the best overall defensive players in the game.
With Parsons now leaving the division, that gives the Eagles a significantly better chance at making history and becoming the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since 2004. The Cowboys seemingly have been trending in the right direction, but losing a guy like Parsons is crippling and immediately should make their roster the No. 3 in the division. The Eagles are still No. 1 and the Washington Commanders certainly should be considered ahead of the Cowboys, especially now.
The dust is still settling on the deal, but all in all, it was a good day for the Eagles on Thursday and they didn't even need to go out and do anything.
