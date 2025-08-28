NFL Legend Sends Love To Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have Jalen Hurts as the team's quarterback and there should be another big year in store in 2025.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. While this is the case, he landed at No. 19 on the NFL's annual list of the top 100 players heading into the season.
Five-time Pro Bowler, and former Hurts teammate, Ndamukong Suh joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and was asked about Hurts' place on the list and he made it clear that he thinks that Hurts should be higher on it.
Ndamukong Suh came to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' defense
"I think Jalen should be a little higher," Suh said when asked about Hurts landing at No. 19 on the NFL's annual top 100 list. "There's something that I think a lot of people don't understand success. I know they give him a lot of grief for being more of a running quarterback and not having the stats from a passing perspective, but you have to also be very, very keen on sometimes blowing teams out you forget who is running mate is in (Saquon Barkley).
Like, why would you now run the ball and run the clock out and get the game over and go home and get healthy and get ready for the next game. You've got to understand the whole scheme of what they're trying to do and create over there in Philly. I got to be a part of that, obviously without Saquon. We had great running backs when he wasn't there. Ultimately, I think Jalen should be a lot higher."
Suh played his final season in the NFL with the Eagles back in 2022. He appeared in eight games and got a close look at a young Hurts. Suh had a phenomenal career and spent time with some great quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford. Clearly, he's a fan of Hurts.