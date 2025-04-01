Hungry Eagles Coach Is Ready To Show Off 'His Ideas'
For Nick Sirianni, getting "iced out" wasn't the worst thing in the world.
The Eagles' Super Bowl-winning head coach was feeling a little bit left out when his long-time friend and associate head coach, Kevin Patullo, quickly connected with Kellen Moore last season.
"Kellen didn’t go anywhere without Kevin and Kevin didn’t go anywhere without Kellen," Sirianni joked at the NFL's annual meeting on Tuesday morning. "I was actually a little jealous about the relationship. I got iced out a little bit."
Getting "iced out" is a little easier to take when it's accompanied by a Lombardi Trophy.
It was evident just how quickly Patullo and Moore hit it off last season when Moore arrived for what turned into a one-year stop as the offensive coordinator en route to becoming the head coach in New Orleans.
A typical Friday practice in Philadelphia last season started with Moore and Patullo attached at the hip, putting the finishing touches on what the Eagles wanted to accomplish in the upcoming game.
“Since he’s got here I feel him and I spend so much time together on just offense,” Patullo told Philadelphia Eagles on SI in February after acknowledging the Friday on-field relationship. “It’s been actually unique.”
While Patullo has never been a headliner, his fingerprints were always all over the offense as the passing game coordinator for Sirianni through Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, and finally Moore last season.
“It’s rare when you have someone come into a staff and where him and I basically day to day was like a coaches clinic almost,” said Patullo. “Like ‘Hey what did you do? What did you do?
“We’ll go back and forth. We’re teaching each other new things back and forth and formulating new ideas and philosophies. I think it was a lotta fun.”
For Patullo, it was always about getting better as a coach.
“I’ve learned so much from [Moore] and I think vice versa,” Patullo said said. “When you look back at the offseason and just going through the process. What we did that was successful here and what he’s done [elsewhere]. Just teaching it back and forth and finding new ideas and new trends in the league."
Now it's finally Patullo's shot to be the headliner, something that likely would have happened sooner if not for timing and circumstance as the closest confidant to Sirianni.
"Now it’s Kevin’s show," Sirianni said. "When I talk about hunger, too, I see it every single day in Kevin Patullo, coming into my office and saying we’re going to think about this. H’s so hungry and ready for this job.
"I’ve been so impressed with how he’s handled it so far. His story is still to be determined and has yet to be written, but the hunger is there because it’s now his turn and his name’s on it and it’s his ideas. Not just a collection of his ideas, which it’s been in the past, but his ideas with a collection of other guys that are behind him."
