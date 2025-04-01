Tabling 'Tush Push' Is No Guarantee Eagles Can Use It In 2025
NFL owners have tabled the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the so-called "Tush Push."
Souces say the NFL's owners were split 16-16 on the issue, far short of the 24 needed to remove the play from the game.
When a proposal is tabled it usually means the NFL is behind it and will take extra time to lobby for the extra votes needed.
In this instance, the Competition Committee will likely get behind the legislation and perhaps reward what was a poorly crafted proposal by the Packers.
Tabling the Tush Push is not a "win" for the Eagles and no guarantee the play will remain legal in 2025. The issue can and likely will be revisited again as early as May at the league's next meeting if the league feels the votes are there.
NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay confirmed there was a 30-40 minute discussion on the play and noted the Packers asked about reintroducing language that was deleted after the 2004 season that prevented pushing or pulling ball carriers anywhere on the field.
The reporting of Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer first revealed NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills informed Eagles GM Howie Roseman that the league’s feeling was that when an injury does eventually happen, it could be catastrophic based on the players’ posture.
That's a dead giveaway that the league wants the play removed due to future potential legal liability.
McVay further noted that "there’s some people that have health and safety concerns, but there’s just as many people who have football concerns.”
However, any football concerns are the white noise from the league's perspective and actually harming the push -- pun intended -- to remove the play.
Previously, the league presented the injury risk of the push sneak based on data modeling.
The concern per McVay is “what may be [in the future], not what has been.”
Whether it's at the next meetings or further down the line, the league clearly wants to remove the Tush Push from the game.
The Eagles began using the play in short-yardage situations in 2022. Last season, Philadelphia's conversion rate was 38 of 49, far less than the 92.9% conversion rate in 2021, the last season the Eagles used the traditional QB sneak.
Whatever the sneak looks like in 2025 for the Eagles it will be successful due to the presence of one of the league's best offensive lines and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
