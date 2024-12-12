In The Eye Of The Storm, Eagles Quarterback Shows Another Side Of Himself
PHILADELPHIA – The curtain closed Wednesday on the latest drama between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, and the Eagles are moving on to the next act – a visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (4:25 p.m.) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Hurts and Brown spent the day discussing their relationship and how there was no fracture, regardless of what Brandon Graham said. Others addressed it, too.
“We are moving on,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata, who has stepped up as a leader this season after being named a team captain by teammates after training camp. “It is the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, not the AJ Brown and Jalen show. It's the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's it.”
The drama led to what has to be considered one of Hurts’ top five press conferences since he arrived in 2020. He was open and thoughtful in responses to the drama and sagging passing game.
“I tend to thrive in moments like this,” said Hurts. “I accept the challenges that come with (being QB with the Eagles). I want to do everything I can to win.”
He admitted that, yeah maybe he holds the ball too long.
“There are moments when I can definitely get it out quicker,” he said. “That’s something that I own. I’ll be better with it. In terms of that with my role, I’ll figure it out.”
Hurts said he has had to change the way he has played because of the rise of running back Saquon Barkley.
“The dynamic of our team has changed,” he said. “We had a great addition in Saquon Barkley and he’s been able to impact this team in a tremendous way. We’ve always been able to run the ball at a high level. He’s taken that to the next level.”
The implication was that Hurts had to find a different way to impact the game, aside from passing the ball more than 25 times per game, and that has led to some harsh scrutiny when his passing totals look so puny. He has thrown for more than 200 yards in just five games during the Eagles’ current nine-game winning streak.
“Ultimately, we’re looking at a piece of our game that we need to be better at, being critical of ourselves and be better at it, but we’re still doing what we need to do,” said Hurts. “There’s always an ongoing challenge in that. There’s a different team every year, different dynamics every year. You have different coaches, different voices, and different visions. Ultimately you want to come together and try to find the best common ground to go out there and be successful for the team.”
There will come a time when Hurts and the passing game will need to step up in a way that is hasn’t had to do yet this season. Maybe it will be on Sunday against a very good Steelers defense.
The more pressure put upon Hurts, the better he performs. Look at his 35-yard at the end of the third quarter last week against the Carolina. The play came on third-and-10 and the Eagles were on the edge of field goal range at the Panthers’ 44. That was the first of two critical plays in crucial spots made by Hurts.
The next came on a third-and-goal throw to Grant Calcaterra. It was a slow-developing play and Hurts hung in until the end when Calcaterra worked his way free in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Eagles the lead back at 22-16. Had the play not worked, head coach Nick Sirianni would have had a decision to make – send in Jake Elliott for a chip-shot field goal to take a 17-16 lead or go for it on fourth down.
“It’s about the team in the end,” said Hurts. “I think overall, that’s what my focus is. I think that’s what everyone’s focus is at heart and trying to do what’s best for the team. Ultimately, everyone cares about the team’s success.
“Whenever something happens, whatever it is, I look at myself first because everything starts and ends with me and I take great pride in what I do, I take great pride in the responsibilities that I have, what I am to the city and to this team. I pride myself on that. I’m at my best when I’m my biggest critic.”
More NFL: Grass Isn't Greener When It Comes To Eagles' Jalen Hurts