Insider Dooms Eagles' Saquon Barkley's Chance Of Playing
Will the Philadelphia Eagles let Saquon Barkley play in Week 18?
The Eagles have just one game left in the regular season, and Barkley has a chance at history. He's just 101 rushing yards away from setting a new National Football League single-season rushing record.
With the way that Barkley has played this year, it seems like a guarantee for him to reach that number if given the opportunity to play. But, the Eagles already have locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC and could also rest all of their starters as they won't have a bye week in the playoffs.
Resting the starters seems like the right call, although it would be nice if Barkley at least had some time in the contest.
ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the discussion and insinuated that he doesn't think Barkley will play against the New York Giants.
"We have not heard official from the Eagles but I think that everything they have said and done speaks volumes," Schefter said. "As soon as Saquon Barkley went over 2,000 yards (on Sunday), he came right out of the game. They didn't leave him in there to continue his chase of Eric Dickerson, they got him right out of the game and was put on ice.
"Now, he's one of nine running backs in NFL history to go over 2,000 yards. After the game, they asked him about it and he said we have bigger things in mind...I would be floored if he played again until the playoffs."
If you're hoping for Barkley to go for the record, this is pretty bad news for you.