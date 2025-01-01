Eagles Predicted To Lose 25-Year-Old To Jaguars
The National Football League offseason somehow isn't far away at this point.
There is just one more week to go in the 2024 regular season and then the playoffs will be here. Teams will duke it out -- including the Philadelphia Eagles -- for a chance to make a run to the Super Bowl. After that, the offseason will be here.
Free agency should be exciting and the NFL Draft will add some more exciting, young talent to the league. It's going to be a fun few months. There will be some star power on the move and there will be some current members of the Eagles available on the open market.
Breakout star Milton Williams is going to be someone interesting to watch. Philadelphia should do everything possible to retain him. He's just 25 years old and has five sacks and eight quarterback hits this year. It would be nice if he could land a new deal in Philadelphia, but Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted he will end up with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"2025 Free Agency: DT Milton Williams," Bleacher Report said. "The Jaguars have to be better on defense if they are going to bounce back in 2025. The defensive line did not live up to expectations. Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen had decent seasons, but they got next to no help. Jeremiah Ledbetter and Roy Robertson-Harris were the only semi-productive options on the inside and they are both on the wrong side of 30.
"Milton Williams has been a good rotational piece for a lot of good Eagles defenses. He'll hit free agency at 25 years old with a career-high five sacks. Taking on a larger role for Jacksonville could lead to even more success for both parties."
The Eagles shouldn't be thinking about free agency yet. But, when they do, they should find a way to keep Williams so something like this doesn't happen.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Hints How Philly May Use Saquon Barkley