Is Eagles $51 Million Man On Chopping Block?
Things are pretty quiet right now across the National Football League right now.
There's buzz and speculation, sure, there haven't been many concrete moves made recently aside from some minor free agent signings. The National Football League Draft is one week away now and this is the time when things could change.
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be a team to watch. Howie Roseman has been aggressive in the past and recently talked about the idea of moving up in the NFL Draft recently. There's also been rumors about current players on the roster who could be on the trade block.
Dallas Goedert is the most obvious guy right now. With each passing day, it seems like there more smoke around the possibility of him being traded. He's not the only one worth watching, though. It was reported earlier in the offseason in March that the Eagles were "open" to trading both Goeder and defensive end Bryce Huff by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Eagles have been open to trade talks involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff," Schultz shared. "Goedert is in the final year of his deal, while Huff — one of last year’s big free-agent signings — has seen limited playing time due to Philly’s deep rotation."
Since then, Goedert has been talked about left and right but Huff hasn't had the same amount of buzz. Does that mean that's staying? Who knows. He signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal last year with Philadelphia. He still has two years left on his deal. Despite a tough 2024 season, there's reason to believe that he could bounce back. Huff is 27 years old and had 10 sacks in 2023 with the New York Jets.
With guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams gone, there is need for the pass rush. Getting rid of his contract would make things easier financially, but it may be worth at least keeping Huff until training camp to see if he can turn things around.