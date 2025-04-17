NFL Draft 'Could Spell Doom' For Eagles Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles have already lost a handful of pieces so far this offseason and there could be other guys on the way out of town soon as well.
The National Football League Draft is one week away and there's certainly a chance we could see trades ahead of it. It's been an uncommon year so far. Each of the 32 teams currently holds their first-round picks. That doesn't typically happen and when the draft kicks off, we surely will see some moves to change this. Who knows, the board itself will dictate what teams do.
As we have gotten closer to the draft, speculation only has built about who could be on the move. For example, Eagles Wire's Glenn Erby made a list of five players who could be on the move in the near future and mentioned 25-year-old defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
"DT Jordan Davis," Erby said. "Davis logged 27 tackles (15 solo), one sack, and two passes defended while playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2024. He added six tackles (four solo), including two sacks and one pass defense across four playoff appearances.
"Davis started every regular-season game for the second year in a row, but he logged 122 fewer defensive snaps and ceded snaps to second-year defensive lineman Moro Ojomo. Philadelphia targeting Walter Nolen or Darius Alexander could spell doom for Davis."
He was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has spent the last three years with the team. He started every regular season game for the last two years, but he hasn't put up eye-popping numbers. He had just one sack and 27 tackles in 2024. Is is time with the team going to come to an end?
That could depend on the draft itself. The Eagles already have suffered some pretty heavy hits to the defense this offesason. There's no reason to cut ties with a young guy with upside unless they can get some serious value back in the draft.
