Eagles Today

It's About Whether Eagles Can Replace His Swagger, No Longer About What He Says

Former Eagles safety spouts off again, but who cares at this point? What matters is if he can be replaced.

Ed Kracz

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) celebrates his interception with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) and cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) celebrates his interception with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) and cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – C.J. Gardner-Johnson just can’t let it go. He was traded by the Eagles to the Texans three months ago, and still he just won’t stop talking about how he feels disrespected after being dealt. He spouted off again in Houston over the weekend to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

At what point will it simply be met with a yawn and a who cares? It may already be, at least here in Philadelphia, but whenever Gardner-Johnson talks these days – which is more than he talked during a week between games, it’s blown into a national story. It’s beyond ridiculous, at this point.

This is part of what he said to Wilson: “It wasn't about money. If it was about money, everybody would have been gone. How can I say this the most respectful way? Saquon (Barkley) deserved it. Zack (Baun) deserved it, but the reasons behind it, the fans don't deserve that reason. It's deeper than that. The fans don't deserve, 'It's about the money,' because if that was the case, my contract was safe.”

Yawn. Get over it already, Ceedy.

The bigger issue in Philly isn’t what Gardner-Johnson thinks of the trade, it’s whether the Eagles can overcome arguably their biggest offseason loss. His departure leaves a big hole in the secondary, and without a playmaker who led the team in interceptions.

He was brought back to the team after a year in Detroit, reportedly for his toughness and swagger, traits the Eagles lacked in 2023 when he was with the Lions. Safety Reed Blankenship was asked if the defense will still have its swagger without him.

“We understand that,” he said. “We have a swag to us now. We’re not gonna worry about that anymore. We have the guys in the room to continue that.”

Blankenship chimed in on what, if anything, the Eagles learned during that year between Gardner-Johnson stints with the Eagles.

“People have to step up,” he said. “We can’t wait on somebody else to step up. I’ve been here the longest, and it’s time. It’s time to take the reins. …It’s my time and I want everyone coming along with me. Nobody is left behind.”

More NFL: Eagles Safety Could Face Uphill Climb To Start, Maybe To Even Stick Around

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News