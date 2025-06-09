It's About Whether Eagles Can Replace His Swagger, No Longer About What He Says
PHILADELPHIA – C.J. Gardner-Johnson just can’t let it go. He was traded by the Eagles to the Texans three months ago, and still he just won’t stop talking about how he feels disrespected after being dealt. He spouted off again in Houston over the weekend to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
At what point will it simply be met with a yawn and a who cares? It may already be, at least here in Philadelphia, but whenever Gardner-Johnson talks these days – which is more than he talked during a week between games, it’s blown into a national story. It’s beyond ridiculous, at this point.
This is part of what he said to Wilson: “It wasn't about money. If it was about money, everybody would have been gone. How can I say this the most respectful way? Saquon (Barkley) deserved it. Zack (Baun) deserved it, but the reasons behind it, the fans don't deserve that reason. It's deeper than that. The fans don't deserve, 'It's about the money,' because if that was the case, my contract was safe.”
Yawn. Get over it already, Ceedy.
The bigger issue in Philly isn’t what Gardner-Johnson thinks of the trade, it’s whether the Eagles can overcome arguably their biggest offseason loss. His departure leaves a big hole in the secondary, and without a playmaker who led the team in interceptions.
He was brought back to the team after a year in Detroit, reportedly for his toughness and swagger, traits the Eagles lacked in 2023 when he was with the Lions. Safety Reed Blankenship was asked if the defense will still have its swagger without him.
“We understand that,” he said. “We have a swag to us now. We’re not gonna worry about that anymore. We have the guys in the room to continue that.”
Blankenship chimed in on what, if anything, the Eagles learned during that year between Gardner-Johnson stints with the Eagles.
“People have to step up,” he said. “We can’t wait on somebody else to step up. I’ve been here the longest, and it’s time. It’s time to take the reins. …It’s my time and I want everyone coming along with me. Nobody is left behind.”
