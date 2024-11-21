It's All About Details And Toughness For Eagles' Improving Second-Year Defender
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith sits right next to Jeremiah Washburn in defensive meetings. When Vic Fangio is holding court at the front of the room, showing tape and talking strategy and technique, Smith is always quizzing Washburn, the Eagles’ defensive ends/outside linebacker coach.
A sample of some of the meeting room questions for the coach called Wash:
-How would we play that?
-What would my alignment be on that?
-With that tackle set, you thinking double-hands swipe or dip-and-rip?
“He’s a detailed guy,” said linebacker Zack Baun. “I sit next to him in the defense meetings. He’s always writing notes down, always asking questions.”
It’s working for Smith, so is some added strength, something right tackle Lane Johnson has seen going against him in practice occasionally.
“He’s definitely developed as a rusher,” said Johnson. “I think when I look at him, just his body size, he’s gotten bigger, a lot more developed than he was last year, a lot more power behind him than he used to have. You can see it on the field.”
Smith has always had speed, and toughness, too, which head coach Nick Sirianni highlighted earlier in the week as the Eagles, 8-2 and on a six-game winning streak, prepare to play the Rams, who, at 5-5, are hoping to stay in the NFC playoff hunt, on Sunday Night Football.
“Nolan deeply cares about being good at football,” said Sirianni. “Nolan loves football. Nolan is as tough as we’ve got. One of the toughest guys we’ve got on this football team. He plays as hard as anybody in the National Football League. And he's got great skill.”
Smith talked about the toughness Sirianni mentioned.
“Nothing goes into the toughness other than want-ness and will,” he said. “I tell people it’s really not about how many times you go or do something, it’s really how tough you are to be able to do it over and over again and being consistent. Do it one time, great, do it twice, OK, but keep doing it over and over again, that’s how you become a good player.”
The Eagles said they wanted to play Smith more this year than they did as a rookie last year, and he is doing what every general manager hopes a rookie will do and that is taking a big step from his rookie season to his second season.
Smith is stepping like a giant. Not the New York variety, but the giant who lived at the top of Jack’s beanstalk.
He played 16 percent of the snaps as a rookie and made one sack with three quarterback hits and 13 tackles in 16 games with one start. This year in 10 games and four starts, he has 3.5 sacks, four QB hits, and 21 tackles in 42 percent of the snaps.
Smith wants more and the feeling in and around the team is more will come.
“I feel all right,” he said on Thursday, “just need a little bit more as far as production in the sack category, but feel I’ve been playing good … I feel strong, but I’m just trying to work every day and put the next day behind me and try to work again the next day.”
He credits Wash for getting him prepared, especially mentally.
“(He is) getting me that confidence going into the week to just be able to do the things I need to be able to do,” said Smith.
Like any rookie, development is key. So is patience while a player like Smith, was taken in the first round, 30th overall last year, Smith percolates.
“Hey, it takes time.,” said Sirianni. “He keeps improving because of his skill and who he is as a person. We want things to happen right away at all times. I'm guilty of that. I think we all are. But development and getting better every day, there is a process, and it takes time.”
