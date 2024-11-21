Which Player From Eagles-Rams Primetime Clash Will Be Defensive Rookie Of Year?
PHILADELPHIA – There’s a good chance that one of the four players on display when the Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams in primetime on Sunday night will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
To handicap them might look like this:
-Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles. This may look like hometown bias, but even NFL media gave him better odds than the next player here.
-Linebacker Jared Verse, Rams.
-Cornerback Cooper DeJean, Eagles.
-Defensive tackle Braden Fiske, Rams.
This is what NFL Media’s Kevin Patra wrote about putting Mitchell first, which is how I see it, too: “We live in a world where QB disruptors get the edge when it comes to glory, so in the end, this award will probably go to the pass rusher I've ranked below Mitchell. But what's the point of all this if we never go out on a limb?
“Mitchell has been an absolute stud this season, and he's been a true lock-down force since the Eagles' Week 5 bye.”
Cooper DeJean was drafted right after Fiske, with DeJean going No. 40 and Fiske 39. DeJean had no idea the Eagles would take him since it wasn’t until late in the draft clock when the Commanders were on the board with pick 40 that Philly engineered a trade.
Over the past six weeks, DeJean has allowed just 6.4 yards per catch on 25 receptions, per Pro Football Focus.
DeJean said he didn't know who was on the other end of the phone when he answered it on draft night.
“I had no idea,” he said. “When I picked up the phone I didn’t expect it to be the Eagles on the line because they weren’t even up on the board because they traded up late, I guess, so I had no idea. But this is really where I wanted to be going into the draft. Glad it worked out.”
DeJean said he didn’t, and still doesn’t, pay attention to how the draft went down.
“I don’t really look back at that too much, like who didn’t pick me and obviously the Eagles did,” he said. “I don’t really look at who didn’t pick me, who was before me, who was after me, whatever. …I feel it was kind of meant to be, and I’m happy to be here.”
The Eagles are happy they took DeJean and Mitchell. Whether they become the first player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in Eagles history or not, they are cornerstones of the team’s present and future.
