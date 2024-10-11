'It's Like A Horror Show Out There:' Eagles' Prepare For Myles Garrett
PHILADELPHIA - Maybe it was the Halloween spirit or his respect for the player. Either way Eagles star left tackle Jordan Mailata had an interesting description when talking about Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett this week.
"I don't need to say anything. Turn the film on, you can see it. It's like a horror show out there," Mailata said of playing against the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Another more colorful description inside the building can be best described in a family-friendly environment by Jules Winnfield's wallet in "Pulp Fiction."
The 1-4 Browns have played poorly this season but that hasn't extended to Garrett despite the superstar fighting through foot and Achilles' injuries. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick and five-time All-Pro has four sacks, eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss this season. Garrett has also accumulated 27 pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, and has a get-off time of 0.67 seconds which is second in the NFL despite being less than 100 percent.
That's far more effective than any Eagles' defensive linemen and most of Garrett's peers around the league.
"You turn on the film you see the guy has the speed of a cheetah. The speed of a jaguar. The strength of a lion and the tenacity of what? What animal has great tenacity?" Mailta smiled.
Mailata and Garrett got to know each other during joint practices in 2022 and 2023 , first in Berea, Ohio, and then at the NovaCare Complex. The two players got a chance to face each other during practices and then spent time discussing the game after.
"Yeah. He was impressive. That was a long day," Mailata said of the 2023 joint practice in Philadelphia where Garrett essentially wrecked the session for the Eagles' offense before sitting out Day 2.
It was productive though, because Garrett took the time to explain to Mailata what he looks for when attacking OTs around the league.
All-Pro Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson doesn't have to worry about Garrett quite as much because the superstar generally stays on the right side. Garrett will occasionally flip around to give the offense so everyone has to be ready a different look.
"He’s like Julius Peppers size, but he has a Micah Parsons bottom, middle. Somebody who is 6-4, 280 and has the ability to bend like that, I haven’t really seen anybody who can do that at that size," Johnson said. "That’s why he’s so special. Consistently makes plays in run game and pass game. They move him all over, over me over Jordan, over the guards. They do a good job moving him around."
Johnson, like Mailata, has developed a personal relationship with Garrett.
"My high school coach freshman year was Bob Wager. Coach Wager coached him at Arlington Martin (High School)," Johnson said. "I got to meet him through there and some mutual friends. I knew him when he was at A&M. I’ve watched him from afar and know what kind of talent he is, but just mutual respect. When I see guys who have the ability to do some of the stuff he does, is why he is who he is."