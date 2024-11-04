Jaguars-Eagles Stock Market: Saquon's Leapfrog and DeVonta's Toe Drag
PHILADELPHIA - On paper, it didn't look good. In practicality, it was even worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That is until Jacksonville made a roaring comeback and was on the verge of an unlikely win before Trevor Lawrence's game-sealing interception thrown to Nakobe Dean with under two minutes to go secured a 28-23 Eagles' win.
The Eagles built up a 22-0 edge in the third quarter and had amassed a 265-36 yardage advantage and held the Jaguars to one first down with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter.
THE BULLS
SAQUON - Saquon Barkley did it in both phases but the highlight was a reverse leapfrog not seen since Jimmy Snuka was headlining for the WWF in the early 1980s.
Barkley scored through the air, abusing safety Darnell Savage on a wheel route, and on the ground when Jalen Hurts caught Jacksonville sleeping on a red-and-17 and Barkley used a Cam Jurgens block that opened a whole that was almost as big as South Philadelphia as Barkley raced into the right side of the end zone untouched.
SMITTY - When the Eagles needed it and the second half was turning into a Yankees' fifth inning, DeVonta Smith delivered in the form of a 46-yard deep shot to set up a 25-yard touchdown reception on a third-and-22 play where it was the trademarked Smitty toe-drag swag.
Both balls were perfectly thrown by Jalen Hurts as well but it was Smith's ability to put the big play into the passing offense without A.J. Brown, who left with a knee injury, that saved the Eagles' bacon.
NAKPBE DEAN - The linebacker has been much-maligned when it comes to his coverage skills so Doug Pederson put the game in the hands of Lawrence and Travis Etienne late in the game in the form of a wheel route.
The ball was overthrown, too far inside and Etienne did not track the ball. Even with all that Dean reeled in the game-sealing interception like he was the offensive player Lawrence was targeting.
THE BEARS
THE COACH'S DECISION-MAKING - In fans' minds, Nick Sirianni left a boatload of points on the board by being over-aggressive and Jacksonville was somehow still in the game when Jake Elliott missed from 57 with just over two minutes left.
INJURIES - The Eagles lost A.J. Brown suffered a knee injury late in the first half and came out for the second bot couldn't go with a knee injury while Ben VanSumeren was lost to a concussion after starting the game at fullback.
...More To Come.