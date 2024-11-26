Jaguars Urged To Sign Eagles $2.75 Million 25-Year-Old Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles made some great moves ahead of the 2024 National Football League season.
Philadelphia made a handful of moves and the additions of superstar running back Saquon Barkley and breakout star Zack Baun have garnered most of the headlines. They aren't the only great pickups for the Eagles, though.
Another player who has had a big impact for the Eagles this season is 25-year-old starting guard Mekhi Becton. He has a 75.1 PFF grade and has allowed just three sacks this season.
Becton signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal and will be a free agent after the season. It wouldn't be shocking to see him land a bigger deal and hopefully it will be with the Eagles. It's too early to know where he will go but Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested that the Jacksonville Jaguars could be a fit.
"2025 Free Agency: IOL Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Jaguars' offensive line hasn't been good this season, and they could be losing more talent. They already traded away Cam Robinson, Walker Little is set to become a free agent and Brandon Scherff's contract voids at the end of the season. It could be time for a reset at multiple positions anyway.
"Mekhi Becton has resurrected his career in Philadelphia. Working with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, moving to guard, and staying healthy have likely earned him a bigger contract in free agency. The Jaguars should be in the bidding. He would fill in a need, and there's still an outside shot he could move back out to tackle."
Hopefully, this doesn't become a reality and he instead decides to stay.
