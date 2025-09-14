Jake Elliott's Leg Gets The Eagles Even At Halftime In Super Bowl Rematch
Jake Elliott nailed a 58-yard field goal as time expired on the first half to help the Eagles take back some momentum from the Kansas City Chiefs and their superlative quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
KC had just taken a three-point lead late in the first half of their Super Bowl rematch inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Elliott though drilled his long-distance kick to even the score at 10-10 at halftime.
It was originally going to be a 53-yard try, but Eagles long snapper Charley Hughlett was called for a snap infraction to back up the try. Elliott didn’t blink. He also hit a 58-yard field goal in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.
The Eagles need to find an answer for Mahomes, who has the Chiefs on his shoulders and is trying to carry them to the finish line again an Eagles defense that had no answers for the superlative Kansas City quarterback in the first half.
Eagles Need Answer To Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes carved up the defending Super Bowl champions with his legs, running for 60 yards to help his team rally from a seven-point deficit in the second quarter to score 10 straight points.
He amassed that total on just five runs, which was good for a 12-yard per carry average. The Chiefs quarterback also made a nice play on fourth-and-four when he threw a low pass to Travis Kelce, who scooped it up before it could the ground and went 18 yards.
On the same drive, the QB ran over rookie safety Drew Mukuba on third down to get enough for another first down. Mahomes finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown. It was not a good series for Mukuba, who gave up the fourth-down completion to Kelce.
Some first half stats:
-Saquon Barkley has 30 yards rushing on six carries. The Eagles took a 7-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the first quarter. It was his second straight game with a rushing score.
-Jalen Hurts has two carries for 13 yards with another 62 yards passing with 12 completions in 17 attempts.
-A.J. Brown, who had only one target and one catch last week, has been targeted seven times and has five receptions for 27 yards. DeVonta Smith has two catches for 25 yards.
-Mahomes is 6-for-11 for 51 yards.
-The game has been dominated by both defenses, with KC collecting 137 total yards to the Eagles’ 113.