Jeffrey Lurie Nails Message On AJ Brown, Eagles Trade Rumors
There has been rumors and speculation about Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown pretty much all season to this point.
This idea isn't new, but has been amplified throughout the campaign. Brown had his name in trade rumors last year as well and even in the offseason after winning the Super Bowl. But, the idea has been shut down each time. For example, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported back in September that teams called about Brown in the offseason and were shut down.
The Eagles sit atop the NFC East standings with a 5-2 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants and yet this idea has continued to be talked about. Russini spoke directly with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and asked what he would do if Brown requested a trade. His message wasn't shocking.
"We do what’s best for the team,” Lurie said to Russini. “We don’t even consider it seriously unless it’s best for the Eagles. We will always do what gives us the best chance of winning big. Everything else is secondary.”
Don't expect to see AJ Brown playing elsewhere this season
Lurie's message is the perfect response to all of this noise. He acknowledged that the Eagles will do the best thing possible for Philadelphia, which certainly is keeping Brown right now. But, that's one person's opinion. Also, the fact that he responded to a question like that should help to quiet some of the noise out there.
Sure, there has been some drama and social media posts that have raised eyebrows. But, Philadelphia continues to win games and Brown is a major part of that. He'll miss the team's Week 8 matchup against the Giants, but with each concrete report that comes out, it makes the idea of a trade in-season less likely. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles aren't expected to trade Brown this fall. Lurie's comments to Russini only further that idea.
Dealing a top-five receiver in the game wouldn't be "best" for the Eagles right now unless there was some sort of massive return that was too good to pass up. That aligns with Lurie's message. Now, with the trade deadline just over one week away there probably still will be a lot of noise. Mock trades are popular at this time of year as well as endless speculation. But, all of the signs are pointing towards Brown still being a member of the Eagles on Nov. 5 and that's the right move.