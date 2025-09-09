Jerry Jones Breaks Silence On Eagles Micah Parsons Pursuit
The first week of the 2025 National Football League season is now behind us.
It was a wild week featuring some upsets, crazy last-second comebacks, and a season-opening win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Dallas Cowboys. As the Eagles prepared for the season-opener, reports surfaced that the franchise was one of the most aggressive teams in the league when it came to a potential Micah Parsons trade.
Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers -- and recorded a sack in his first game with his new team. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer revealed that the Eagles had the highest offer for Parsons.
"The team that actually threw in the biggest offer was the Philadelphia Eagles," Glazer said. "For two ones, a three, a five, amongst other things. Obviously didn't want to trade him in the division. But the Green Bay Packers, they chimed in early, they kept with it, and Kenny Clark is what made the difference for Dallas."
On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general Jerry Jones was asked about the reports about the Eagles' interest in Parsons and shared that there was no counter offer made by Dallas, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
"During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the Cowboys circled back to the Eagles to see if they’d sweeten their proposal," Alper said. "'No counter offer,' Jones said, via multiple reporters."
The fact that Parsons got traded is still surprising. He's a generational talent you not only build a defense around, but potentially an entire franchise at just 26 years old. He commented on the drama after his Packers debut and called the environment with Dallas at the end toxic for both sides, as shared in a clip from The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
The Eagles made an attempt at Micah Parsons
"These last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone," Parsons said. "It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through ... The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough. It's something where I could've been with these guys getting better and better and we could've had probably (an) even more dominant start.
“These guys embraced me. They believe in my talents. They believed in me and I'm just gonna give these guys everything I have because I know what's at stake and I know what they gave up for me to be here and I'mma do what it takes for us to win."
More NFL: Eagles-Jaguars Surprise $5 Million Trade Explained