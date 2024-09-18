Jets To Make Move Involving Ex-Eagles Superstar Soon
There already has been plenty of trade chatter across the National Football League.
This is surprising as we are just in Week 3 of the new season. There has been plenty of excitement already and even some surprises. The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been an intriguing team to watch. Philadelphia won its first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers and dropped its second contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
One thing that has been fortunate for the Eagles is the fact that they have avoided a major headache. Philadelphia traded star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets this past offseason. The trade seems to have worked out for Philadelphia, but not for the Jets.
Reddick hasn't reported to the team yet, and there has been speculation that he could be moved. Whether he is going to be traded or he is going to sign a new deal, movement is expected to happen in the near future, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Keep an eye out this weekend and early next week for potential movement on the Haason Reddick front with the Jets," Graziano said."Reddick still hasn't reported as he waits for them to extend his contract, and both sides have been firmly dug in -- Reddick insisting he won't show up without a new deal and the Jets insisting they won't negotiate until he shows up. But the season-ending injury to edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has left New York even thinner at that key position, and the team knows it.
"Nothing was ever likely to happen this week, as the Jets have a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Patriots. But they know they need to do something about the pass rush, and solving the Reddick dilemma would seem to be the straightest line to a solution. If nothing happens on this situation next week, people around the league believe that it's possible nothing will, and the Jets might end up having to trade Reddick between now and the trade deadline."
It sounds like an end could be in sight for the Reddick saga,
