Saints Could Lose Offensive Weapon for Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back on track in Week 3 action.
Philadelphia took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and lost in devastating fashion, 22-21. The Eagles had a great chance to come away with the win, but things didn't work out. While this is the case, there were some positive takeaways.
The Eagles will take the field once again on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints on the road at Caesars Superdome. When Philadelphia takes on the Saints, they may be without the services of one of their most dynamic offensive weapons in tight end Taysom Hill.
Hill was forced to leave New Orleans' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys due to a chest injury. He luckily avoided serious injury, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said tight end Taysom Hill appeared to have avoided serious injury after he left the Saints' 44-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys with a chest injury," Terrell said. "Hill was sent to a local hospital for evaluation at the end of the third quarter in Arlington as a precautionary measure but was able to ride back home on the team plane on Sunday.
"He's doing good. He feels good. I don't know if we've gotten all the results back on him. He went and got some more imaging today. I think we avoided anything real serious," Allen said.
Chest injuries are tough, and at this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the Week 3 contest. Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery.