Jets Veteran Seen As Trade Fit For Eagles With Training Camp Approaching
Could the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade in the near future?
The Eagles are about to kick off training camp and things are looking up in Philadelphia. The Eagles struggled down the stretch last year but now look like a team that truly can compete for the Super Bowl in 2024 after a great offseason.
Things are on the upswing in Philadelphia but some still are wondering if the Eagles will add another receiver. Right now, it's looking like either Parris Campbell or John Ross III will be the Eagles' No. 3 receiver to kick off the 2024 campaign.
This isn't a guarantee and anything can change throughout training. Either receiver could earn the spot or maybe Philadelphia could bring in another external option to compete. One player who was mentioned as a possible fit in a trade is New York Jets veteran Allen Lazard by USA Today's Cory Woodroof.
"The New York Jets feel like a team that could make an aggressive trade to add talent this summer to help maximize the remainder of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ career," Woodroof said. "With only about $6 million in cap space, that might make a player like Lazard expendable in what will be a crucial season for the Jets.
"While he joined Rodgers in the 2023 offseason, he’s probably not going to start for the franchise this fall. Trading Lazard for a late-round pick would net New York $10 million in cap space, which could easily go to good use to add talent elsewhere on the roster. Possible teams: (Pittsburgh Steelers), (Detroit Lions), Eagles."
If Lazard is available, maybe the Eagles should consider a move. He had a down 2023 campaign and dealt with some injuries, but racked up 788 receiving yards on 60 catches in 2022. That type of production out of the No. 3 receiver spot would help take the Eagles to another level.
