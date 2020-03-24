John McMullen's Eagles Mock Draft 1.0

Mocking the NFL Draft is always an exercise in futility but educated guessing doesn’t have the same ring to it.

At least after the first wave of free agency, you get a little bit better feel for what an organization needs at the top of the draft. From there you filter in players that a team has shown interest in or match their prior predilections, something not exactly easy this year with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down facilities across the country while eliminating top-30 visits and pro days.

With or without those things, however, the “your-stupid” e-mails will start rolling in. [Pro tip for the upset -- it’s actually “you’re.”] and we all need that kind of “comfort food” in uncertain times.

So without further adieu here’s the snapshot in time you’ve all been waiting for:

FIRST ROUND, 21 overall

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: There’s little doubt the Eagles would prefer one of the top three options at the position - Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and the Alabama duo of Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy. None of those will be there at No. 21 and the Darius Slay trade, in which two picks were sent to Detroit for the veteran cornerback, limits Howie Roseman’s ability to move up because the Eagles need bodies after two consecutive years with only five picks.

Jefferson would be the top option left and one the Eagles like. The knock of just being a slot receiver should have been obliterated by the 4.43 Jefferson ran at the combine but because that’s where he lined up in LSU’s spread offense, it will continue to be a narrative.

Drafting is about projection, though, and Jefferson isn’t some Wes Welker-like technician inside and actually needs to work on his route running at the pro level. What he does is make plays and Carson Wentz needs a playmaker.

SECOND ROUND, 53 overall

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: While Slay is penciled in at the CB1 the Eagles have plenty of uncertainty on the other side. Rasul Douglas is on the trade block, you can’t count on Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox has legitimate size deficiencies that should keep him inside. Johnson is the type of physical press player with off-man capabilities the Eagles hoped Douglas would turn into.

Johnson could go anywhere from late Round 1 to a spot like this and the hope is that a Miles Sanders-like situation develops and the slip stops at the second round in Philly.

THIRD ROUND, 103 overall

Logan Wilson, Wyoming, LB: Wilson was among the Eagles’ last top-30 visits before the COVID-19 shutdown so the Eagles are doing their due diligence at a position which might be an even bigger need than WR. While linebackers are devalued in the modern NFL that doesn’t mean you can go into a season with Nate Gerry and T.J. Edwards as your two top options. Wilson is an instinctive LB who was very productive in college and has the kind of football IQ that Ken Flajole will love.

FOURTH ROUND, 127 overall

Jabari Zuniga, Florida, Edge: The Eagles still don’t have the mix off the edge they would like and Zuniga has flashed some impressive explosion at times although remains very raw as a prospect. At this point in the draft, though, you should be searching for upside and Zuniga has plenty of that.

145 overall

A.J. Dillon, Boston College, RB: One thing we know about Doug Pederson is that he’s using a committee in the backfield and Sanders has earned RB1 with Boston Scott slotting in as the third-down option. What you need is the chain-mover to replace Jordan Howard and Dillon is the type of power rusher that would be an interesting mix of thunder to Sanders’ lightning.

146 overall

Michael Onwenu, Michigan, IOL: The Eagles need to replenish some of their depth on the offensive line and Onwenu would project as an excellent interior option in Jeff Stoutland’s scheme. He’s a very big body with athleticism.

FIFTH ROUND, 168 overall

Geno Stone, Iowa, S: Stone is a very smart safety that lacks top-tier athleticism. He could end up being a 10-year player as a core special teamer that can work in if pinched on the back end, however.

SIXTH ROUND, 190 overall

Cole McDonald, Hawaii, QB: The Eagles like to have a constant flow of young quarterbacks as potential developmental prospects and Pederson certainly has a type he likes, lengthy, big-armed signal-callers. McDonald is exactly that, a strong-armed player with ideal size for the position. The biggest knock is a familiar one - accuracy issues.

