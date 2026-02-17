Eagles Offseason Priority Should Include Extending Their 'Juice Man'

It was the snub heard ’round the Eagles locker room – Jordan Davis didn’t make the Pro Bowl. His teammates all said he deserved that honor, such as it is anymore, with flag football and other football-related activities.

Still, Davis should have been afforded the opportunity to call himself a Pro Bowl player. You could even make the case that he could have been an All-Pro, though there are so many standout defensive tackles it may take more than one stellar season to crack that code.

The opportunity to become an All-Pro should continue in Philly. One of the Eagles’ checklist items this offseason should be to carve out a contract extension for Davis, who just turned 26 earlier this year.

He had a breakout season both on and off the field, becoming one of the locker room leaders on a young defense to the point he likes to be called the “juice man.”

“As a person, as a connection, as a piece of the defense where people gravitate, I’m like the juice man; that’s what I call myself ‘The Juice Man,’” he said late in the season. “But I always wanted to be that player. I didn’t want anybody to feel down while I’m here. I wanted a family feel.”

Jordan Davis Still Ascending

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was presented with the Media Appreciation Award by reporters who cover the team after Friday's practice on Jan. 2, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Davis is signed for only one more season after the Eagles picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal last May. He will make close to $13 million, which is a bargain if his game continues to grow the way it did last year, when he had a breakout season with 4.5 sacks and 72 tackles. He had nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and his six batted-down passes, including three in one game against the Detroit Lions, tied for the league lead among interior defensive linemen.

Davis lost the weight necessary to take his game to the next level, and he could just be scratching the surface of his talent. He turned in one of the team's most electrifying plays of the season, blocking a field goal and returning it 61 yards for a touchdown as time expired in a win over the Rams. He reached a top speed of 18.5 miles per hour on the return.

“I always say Rome isn’t built in a day,” he said “It took years of work to get to this point, but now it’s probably at a point where it clicks, I’m consistent at it. I understand. I love where I’m at. I love my body, I love where I’m at. I love the way I’m playing, I love the way that ‘m moving. I’m breathing different, I’m living different. All that factors in and just motivates me to be a better player, a better person, and keep playing, have an impact.”

Spotrac projects he could land a four-year contract extension for $82 million, with an average annual worth of $20-plus million. It’s a lot, but it would be money well spent for the Eagles, and it’s time for them to foot the bill for a player they liked enough to trade up two spots to select 13th overall in 2022.

