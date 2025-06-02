Keenan Allen To Eagles? Crazier Ideas Have Happened
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the top front office in football led by Howie Roseman.
Roseman has been at it again this offseason. The Eagles’ draft performance has been widely praised. It’s tough to make up for the losses the Eagles have suffered, but Philadelphia has been active in free agency signing guys like AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Adoree’ Jackson among others.
Now that June 1st is behind us, the Eagles have a little more wiggle room cap-wise. Philadelphia Eagles on SI’s John McMullen shared that Philadelphia has "effective cap savings around $4.32M" after cutting ties with Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
The Eagles have plenty of cap space and a few open roster spots. Will they look to free agency to add any more pieces? Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby suggested 10 potential options for Philadelphia and one player that was suggested was six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.
"Keenan Allen, WR," Erby said. "Roster building in the NFL isn't Madden 25, but if the Eagles wanted to ensure that the pass catchers behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are dependable, they could look to sign the former Chargers and Bears star on a team-friendly deal. Jahan Dotson is the third wide receiver, and Philadelphia has Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith working to develop. Still, Allen had 70 receptions for 774 yards and seven touchdowns (15 games) last season."
The Eagles don’t necessarily need to go out and sign a guy like Allen. Philadelphia has arguably the top receiving duo in football in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles have tight end Dallas Goedert as the team’s No. 3 pass-catching option and the team went out and acquired Jahan Dotson last year.
Philadelphia has the cap space needed for someone like Allen. He was good last year with 70 catches, 744 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Philadelphia has made a handful of big moves over the last few years, why not make another? The Eagles have gone after older superstar receivers in the past, like Julio Jones. Allen is significantly better than Jones was at that stage of his career. Should the Eagles go for him?
More NFL: Eagles Free Agency: Does Ex-Bengals Playmaker Fit?