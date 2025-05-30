Eagles Have Budding Superstar In Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best offensive line in football.
Philadelphia has been known for building out from the trenches. The Eagles thrived in 2024. Saquon Barkley had arguably the best season by a running back in National Football League history in 2024 with over 2,500 total rushing yards -- including the playoffs. That doesn't happen if the offensive line wasn't as good as it was. It takes a special running back, impressive line, and great playcalling to have a season like that.
There's a lot of talent overall on the line, but one guy who specifically stood out in 2024 was 28-year-old Jordan Mailata. He was named to the second-team All-Pro and finished 17th in the AP Offensive Player of the Year Voting. Mailata finished ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. who was No. 18 on the list.
Mailata broke out last year and now Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday had him ranked as the No. 1 overall offensive tackle in the game heading into 2025.
"No. 1. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles," Buday said. "Mailata was the most complete offensive lineman in the NFL in 2024. Only two offensive tackles earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 90.0, and only two earned PFF run-blocking grades above 90.0. Philadelphia’s left tackle was the only one to achieve both feats. His 95.2 PFF overall grade also led the position."
Somehow, Mailata didn't make the Pro Bowl or first-team All-Pro in 2024, but that should change in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Has Plan For 2028 Olympics