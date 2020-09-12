Kracz's 2020 Eagles Predictions: MVPS, Top Rookie, Season Outlook, and More

PHILADELPHIA – How will the Eagles do this season?

Who will lead the way in a variety of categories?

That’s right, it’s 2020 prediction time.

Nothing to it, right?

Here goes:

OFFENSIVE MVP

Zach Ertz. The tight end is going to really push for a contract extension, and if the Eagles can’t find a way to make it hurt, it gets real tantalizing to see what they could get for him in a trade, especially after this season. He won’t get the 116 catches he made just two years ago, but he will go over 75.

The thing that will make him the MVP is his touchdowns. This will be his first time in double figures, making it to an even 10. Will that lead the team?

Read on.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Fletcher Cox. The stud DT is coming off a down year, and even he admits it. He had just 3.5 sacks, which was the second-fewest in his previous eight seasons in the league and just a half-sack more than his lowest total of three in his second season back in 2013.

“I had a down year last year, I would say, coming off an injury and fighting through the offseason (in 2019),” said Cox.

“Now, I’m 100 percent healthy and I’m ready to roll. I’m excited, ready to go out there, knowing that going into this first game that I’ve actually been through a training camp. Last year, I didn’t go through a training camp … I feel like I’m ready to roll.”

When the big man starts talking like that, I’m buying in.

If the tackles around him can stay healthy – and already the big free-agent pickup Javon Hargrave is hurt and will miss the opener – Cox will get the second double-digit sack season of his career. He had 10.5 two years ago.

MOST IMPROVED

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The second-year receiver sold me during those 12 days of training camp practices. I am predicting at least 40 catches and three touchdowns. That might be baby steps for a second-round pick, but it will be a big step in the right direction.

MOST TOUCHDOWNS RUSHING

Miles Sanders. Has to be, right? Last year, it was Jordan Howard. The Eagles don’t really have that hammer back who can bang in from short distance, but Sanders will find a way to score six on the ground.

MOST TOUCHDOWNS RECEIVING

Ertz. Already said Ertz will have 10. DeSean Jackson has had nine twice in his career but not since 2013 and he has already said the team is going to look for ways to manage his snaps since he is 33 now. Who else is there?

MOST INTERCEPTIONS

Avonte Maddox. The suspicion here is that teams will test Maddox with Darius Slay on the other side of him. He had two as a rookie, none last year, but let’s give him four this season.

MOST TACKLES

Jalen Mills. Malcolm Jenkins was the leader in this category for most of his six seasons with the Eagles, and mainly because he played all over the field. Mills will offer some of the position flexibility that Jenkins did and is a willing tackler. Could linebacker Nate Gerry or safety Rodney McLeod rise up and lead the way? Possibly.

TOP ROOKIE AMONG ROOKIES

Jalen Reagor. With nine of the 10 draft picks making the roster, this isn’t as easy as it may seem. Really think defensive end Casey Toohill will get enough reps to make some noise, receiver John Hightower feels a bit under the radar, and safety K’Von Wallace could find a nice niche. Then there’s linebackers Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley, either one of whom could lead the special teams in tackles.

But Reagor gets the nod because he could threaten DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for most yards receiving of 912 from 2008. It sounds like a lot, but that mark will fall someday to someone. Why not Reagor? As for TDs, give him five.

FINAL RECORD

11-7. The record doesn’t add up because I have them winning a round in the playoffs then losing the following weekend. So, the regular-season mark is 10-6, with a wild-card entry into the postseason because Dallas wins the division at 11-5.

SUPER BOWL 55

Saints vs. Ravens.

New Orleans sends Drew Brees into retirement by beating Baltimore.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.