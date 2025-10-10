Lane Johnson Makes Blunt 7-Word Statement After Eagles Embarrassing Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles were embarrassed in Week 6 against the New York Giants. Jaxson Dart and the Giants played host to the reigning Super Bowl champions and dominated them, leaving the week with a 34-17 win over Jalen Hurts and company.
That's back to back losses for the Eagles now and their leaders aren't too happy with their level of play.
“We’re just not very good right now,” Lane Johnson said.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 start on the season, but each of those four wins was by one score. The Eagles were one or two plays in each game away from losing it altogether.
Lane Johnson holds no punches after Week 6 loss to Giants
“We were winning, but we weren’t dominating,” Johnson said. “It’s frustrating. You see the guys that we have — on the offensive side of the ball, we should be doing a lot more to help our defense out. It’s frustrating, but nothing we can’t turn around.”
The Eagles have the talent to make up for a lot of big mistakes. When things aren't going right, the Eagles can still stay in the game because of production from players like Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and plenty of other stars. But they need to be able to adjust alongside the opposing team.
“You can game plan all you want. But when you get in the game, a lot of it is making adjustments,” Johnson said. “We’re not efficient in anything.”
Johnson also noted how predictable the Eagles were getting this year. Rather than mixing up their offense, he seems to feel like the team has because easier to defend.
“Last two weeks, you kind of know what it is: You know when the pass is coming, you know when the run is coming,” said Johnson, who still noted his confidence in offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. “Moving forward, we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
At the end of the day, losses like this need to happen for a team to grow, but the Eagles would have much preferred it to be against a better team. The Giants aren't a top team in the league. In fact, New York recently suffered a loss to the New Orleans Saints. That's an embarrassing loss for the Super Bowl champions to wear.
Going forward, adjustments are going to need to be made.
