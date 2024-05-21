Like Father, Like Son, Eagles Rookie Has Leg Up In Making Name For Himself
PHILADELPHIA – It’s always been a case of like father, like son, for Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
He wants to make a name for himself and can begin doing so as the Philadelphia Eagles open OTAs this week, but he doesn’t want to fully escape the shadow of his father, Jeremiah Trotter.
If he did, he may have picked a different position to play, instead of being a linebacker just like his dad.
If he did, he would have chosen a different No. than 54, which he wore at Clemson and will wear with the Eagles – just like his dad did.
“I've been wearing it my whole life and also, you know, wore it because my dad wore it when he was playing here,” he said. “And I was very happy that was available and they decided to give me that number. So gonna wear it with pride and just be the best player I can."
Trotter, who was drafted in the fifth round out of Clemson, may be a rookie in name only since he has been coming to stadiums with his father before he could walk.
Trotter returned to the Eagles from 2004-06 and always seemed to have his toddler son in his arms, especially when the Eagles qualified for Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004 by beating the Atlanta Falcons on a frosty Philly night in the NFC Championship Game.
His biggest memory, he said during rookie minicamp earlier this month was walking onto the field as a young kid.
“Sometimes I remember my dad taking me and my sister (and) just walking down the field with either me or my sister walking beside us,” he said. “So, I do remember that, you know, after game sometimes, you know, walking out, people coming up to him for pictures and whatnot. So me, since I was still pretty young when he was playing, I remember just glimpses of certain things like that."
When Trotter, Jr., got drafted, there was an emotional moment shared between him and owner Jeffrey Lurie. After general manager Howie Roseman phoned Trotter, Jr., to let him know he was going to be an Eagle, he turned the phone over to Lurie, who spoke quietly and asked Jeremiah how long he had known him, “Were you 4, 5 years old?”
Lurie told him how happy he was that he was now going to join the same organization where his father made four Pro Bowls and earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors once.
Lurie was also there when Trotter lost his wife, Jeremiah’s mother, Tammi Trotter to breast cancer in February, 2023.
"It was emotional as well because I know the memories he has with my mother and my dad and just the family in general me coming around when I was a kid,” said Trotter, Jr.. “So, you know, hearing him get emotional was definitely emotional for me too, because we both were thinking about thinking about her like, the memory of her during the moment.
“But you know, it really just showed the type of connection he had with my family during that (time) when she was here, and just coming around just like the relationship that they had."
Trotter also has some inside knowledge, having grown up in Philly and attending St. Joseph’s Prep inside the city limits. And that is a fan base that can be demanding but loving at the same time.
"I definitely felt that support (since being drafted) and I really thank them, the Eagles fans,” he said. “They're diehard and they'll love you through thick and thin and I just really appreciate the support."
If he is to make a name for himself, he will need that kind of support as be begins his pro career.
More NFL: Former Philadelphia Eagles Exec Loses Out on Washington Commanders Job