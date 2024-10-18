Lions Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Ex-Eagles $45 Million Star
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is a hot commodity on the trade market right now.
Former Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract and wants more. He wants a new deal and therefore hasn't participated with the New York Jets at all yet this season.
There's a chance that he gets traded, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together a hypothetical trade proposal that would land the former Eagles star with the Detroit Lions.
"Jets get: 2026 sixth-round pick," Barnwell said. "Lions get: Edge Haason Reddick. There aren't many options for the Lions, who have now lost both of their starting edge rushers to season-ending injuries. They might have been able to get by without Marcus Davenport (triceps), but there's no replacing Aidan Hutchinson, who was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before breaking his leg in Sunday's win over the (Dallas Cowboys)...
" The best edge rusher who is actually available on the trade market is Reddick, who has spent the year accruing about $5 million in fines for not reporting to the Jets. He has insisted on landing a new contract before he steps back onto the field, and there's little reason to believe he'll give in on those demands now."
Reddick is a star, but his holdout has been interesting. There's no way to know how the saga is going to end at this point. Maybe it will be a trade, and the Lions make sense in that scenario.
