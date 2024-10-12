Lions Predicted To Land Eagles Pro Bowler After Surprise Move
The Philadelphia Eagles recently made a move involving a former Pro Bowler.
Philadelphia signed linebacker Devin White this past offseason with the hope that he would be an integral piece of the defense in 2024. That wasn't the reality, and in fact, he didn't appear in a game with the team.
White was recently released by the Eagles and is now looking for an opportunity elsewhere. It's unclear where he will land, but he certainly will have suitors. He is just 26 years old and is a one-time Pro Bowler. He had nine sacks in a season just a few years ago so some team will try to unlock his potential.
If the Eagles hadn't been the one to release White, I would suggest them as a fit because of a need at linebacker. But alas, that would be weird now.
There will be teams that try to sign him, and CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo floated the Detroit Lions as a possible fit.
"Detroit suffered a hit to its defense lately when linebacker Derrick Barnes sustained a season-threatening injury against the (Arizona Cardinals) back in Week 3," DeArdo said. "While Barnes had mostly been used on the outside, White's addition would give Detroit some flexibility on defense when it comes to personnel. White could also provide a pass rush to a defense that is trying to find a complement in that area to Aidan Hutchinson."
It's unclear where he will land, but if he were to land in Detroit and shine, that could be a bad look on Philadelphia.
