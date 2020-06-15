Malcolm Jenkins Hired by CNN

Malcolm Jenkins may be in the twilight of his NFL playing career, but when the day comes that the veteran safety decides to call it a career, chances are very good that we will not have heard the last of him.

Jenkins, 32, was hired as a contributor for CNN where he’ll comment on national affairs related to racism and social injustice and will appear on several CNN studio shows.

During most of his six years with the Eagles, Jenkins has always been a driving force for racial equality and social reforms.

Unafraid to make his voice heard, Jenkins stepped boldly into the spotlight and began raising his right fist to the sky during the National Anthem in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to begin protesting against police brutality by taking a knee during the anthem in 2016.

The players’ stance of protesting during the anthem caused many to lash out against kneeling, including the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who called the players doing so “sons of bitches” and added that "they should be fired immediately."

The president tweeted recently that he will boycott the NFL if players decided to start kneeling again in the 2020 season, something that many have already said they will do.

Jenkins released a statement after being hired by CNN that read:

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council, and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.

“I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Jenkins won Super Bowls with both the Saints and Eagles, all the while being active in the communities of both cities.

He was very active in Philly and still is, even after signing a free-agent contract to return to New Orleans this offseason for his second stint with the Saints. He has recently marched through the streets of Philadelphia with protestors.

In previous years, he and four other NFL players traveled to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with lawmakers to discuss criminal justice reform, he has collaborated with Philadelphia’s Caucus of Working Educators to advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, and during one season, he did a ride-along through Philly in a squad car with a Philadelphia police officer.

Jenkins has contributed op-eds to CNN.com, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

In 2017, he and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin created the Players Coalition, an independent advocacy group aimed at highlighting issues of racial and social equality. In 2010, Jenkins founded The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, a non-profit organization centered on helping young people, particularly those in under-served communities in New Orleans, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Jenkins has been a member of two Super Bowl champion teams and a three-time Pro Bowl safety. He is the co-founder of Listen Up Media, a production company, and executive producer of “Black Boys,” a documentary examining Black humanity in America that is slated for release later this year.