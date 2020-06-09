EagleMaven
Malcolm Jenkins to Philly Graduates: ‘You Are Valued’

John McMullen

Philadelphia's High School Class of 2020 officially graduated Tuesday and former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins served as the keynote commencement speaker during the virtual ceremony broadcast on the School District’s website.

The long-time leader of the Eagles’ back-seven on defense until a contract impasse this offseason resulted in him being released and signed by the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins, 32, has remained in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently participated in peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd’s alleged police-brutality murder in Minneapolis.

Long a proponent of social-justice issues Jenkins is one of the leaders of the NFL Players Coalition, a group formed “to end social injustices and racial inequality so future generations have the opportunity to thrive without barriers.”

Jenkins stressed to the Philadelphia youth graduating in such uncertain circumstances that they are valued.

“Taking the easy way out is a choice,” he explained. “But I hope you hear me loud and clear, you will decide your future. You are valued.”

Jenkins also acknowledged the students' difficult circumstances.

“I know some of you are scared,” the Pro Bowl safety remarked. “This is an unprecedented time in our society with the pandemic and all the rituals you were looking forward to being taken away like getting together today for this ceremony. But I want you to know that the world is ever-changing, both good and bad. And you get to decide the life you want to have and the difference you can make in our community.”

The city’s first virtual graduation also included remarks by students and by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, along with a list of all the names of the graduating seniors.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

