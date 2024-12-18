"Mature" Rookie Flushes Mistake, Makes Big Play In Eagles Week 15 Win
Cooper DeJean’s fumbled punt return was one thing, and not a good thing. The turnover during the Eagles-Steelers Week 15 matchup on Sunday, put Pittsburgh at the Eagles’ 11-yard line in the first quarter.
“It was a little loose as you probably could see on TV copy,” said Eagles special team coach Michael Clay. “It was kind of below him there. We want to get our wrist above our elbow there. Then when we get to the contact point, putting a clasped hand on it, just to make sure.
“It was a good hit by 93 (Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson), but if we have two hands on the ball, we have an opportunity to at least secure it.”
The beauty of defensive backs, though, is they have trained themselves to have short memories, because, receivers will make plays against them, but they have to quickly flush it and get ready for the next play or opportunity.
Being a defensive back by trade, DeJean flushed it, and that was a good thing. As a big piece of the Eagles’ defense, he helped hold the Steelers to a measly field goal despite the excellent field position.
“I wasn't worried about that (punt mistake) with him,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “He's a very mature rookie. I think he does a good job in keeping things in perspective and moving on to the next play.”
On his next opportunity to return a punt, he took it 23 yards into Steelers territory at the 45. The Eagles used nine plays in 4:33 to grab a 17-3 lead on a 2-yard touchdown throw from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith with 9:07 to play in the second quarter.
“It shows a lot on who that person is to be able to put that play away,” said Clay. “The mental strength he has to come back and have an opportunity to help the team in any way he can.
“He does a great job on defense, obviously, but going back out there and on that fourth down, getting 23 yards, putting the ball at the plus-45 really helps. Just shows his mental strength to come back, kind of flush that bad play away, and come back and help the team out.”
