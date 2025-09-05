'Mentally Tough' Jake Elliott Delivers For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - A year after an uncharacteristic season in which Jake Elliott made only 1 of 7 field goals from 50 yards or more, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hesitate on fourth-and-14 from the Dallas 14-yard line with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter of a close game.
Sirianni gave Elliott an opportunity from 58 yards, and the veteran kicker split the uprights with plenty to spare, extending a precarious 21-20 lead into a 24-20 one, which ended up as the final score in Philadelphia’s season-opening win over the Cowboys.
Had Elliott missed, Dallas would have been given great field position just yards away from FG position for arguably the best long-range kicker in football, Brandon Aubrey.
From 2021-2023, Elliott was also one of the NFL’s best from 50-or-more, connecting on 15 of 17 from long distance over that three-season span.
However, at 30, it was fair to wonder if it was time to scale back Elliott from the long ones.
Sirianni was asked by Eagles On SI what gave the coach the confidence to allow Elliott to strike a very long kick at such a big moment.
That's Why You Practice
“That's why you practice,” Sirianni said. “He's had a great camp. I think he rebounded. … Had some misses in the Rams [playoff] game [last season], and I think he had one in the NFC championship, and then he does what he does in the Super Bowl [Elliott went 4-for-4, including a 50-yarder], and then he's had a great offseason.
“Then this week, we charted all his kicks, and I had a lot of confidence going into the game. Just watching him kick all week, and what he did all in the preseason, we had a couple of those against the Jets that we kicked really long as well. That builds your confidence.”
Elliott was dealing with an injury that limited his range a little bit last season, and also had to deal with some shaky snaps by Rick Lovato.
The veteran kicker is healthy again, and veteran Charley Hughlett was brought in to settle down the snapping situation. For one game at least, it feels like “Jake the Make” is back.
The 58-yarder against the Cowboys likely would have been true from 65 or more.
“When you're third or fourth and long in those areas, it's awesome that you can count on him,” Sirianni said of Elliott. “He's one of the most clutch guys I've ever been around. His mental toughness is something that kids and all sorts of athletes should study at all times and say, ‘Man, how does this guy handle the ups and the downs?’
“Everyone's saying how bad he is, and then he comes back and he responds. That's what it's about; being able to respond, learn, and get better. … How mentally tough is Jake Elliott?”
MORE NFL: Eagles' Defensive Star Turns Hustle Into Opportunity