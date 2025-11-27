Eagles Officially Lose 22-Year-Old Rookie To Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles will not have rookie safety Andrew Mukuba for at least the next four games.

Mukuba fractured his ankle in the team's Week 12 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Mukuba will require surgery that will put his season in "jeopardy."

"Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba suffered an ankle fracture that will require surgery, per sources," Fowler wrote on X on Nov. 24. "Mukuba - who has stood out in Philly’s secondary - is working through next steps, but his season is in jeopardy."

Should the Eagles make a move?

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) bracks up the pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) in the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Eagles made the official move and transfered him over to the Injured Reserve.

"Head Coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that rookie safety Andrew Mukuba would be out for some time with an ankle injury that he suffered late in Sunday's game against Dallas," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson wrote. "On Wednesday, the team placed Mukuba on Injured Reserve, meaning that he will miss at least the next four games, starting with the Black Friday showdown with Chicago.

"To take Mukuba's spot on the active roster, the Eagles signed wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey from the practice squad. The Eagles also placed offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve list."

With Mukuba set to miss the next four games at least, that would put his earliest return at Dec. 28th against the Buffalo Bills. But, with surgery pending, per Fowler, things aren't looking great for the 22-year-old right now.

The Eagles got hit with two safety injuries against the Cowboys: Mukuba and Reed Blankenship. Fortunately, Blankenship should be good to go for the "Black Friday" Chicago Bears game. Sydney Brown is the expected replacement for Mukuba at the other safety spot, but the Eagles are thin at the position now.

It's hard not to look at the free agent market and see former All-Pro Justin Simmons sitting there. He made it clear in the offseason that he was interested in Philadelphia. Should the Eagles sign him now?

