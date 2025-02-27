Micah Parsons To Eagles? AJ Brown Shares Shocking Idea
The Philadelphia Eagles poached one former division rival last offseason, could they go after another?
One person who surely should cash in this offseason is Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons. He has made it clear that he’s open to an extension and would like to stay in Dallas. The Cowboys have taken care of their top guys over the last few years with blockbuster deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
It’s Parsons’ turn now. Will Dallas hand him a new deal, though? They absolutely should. He’s just 25 years old and is one of the top defensive players in the game. The 4-time Pro Bowler hasn't had less than 12 sacks in a season throughout his four-year career so far.
Who knows what will happen with him, but the Cowboys should do everything possible to keep a talent like him.
While this is the case, Eagles star receiver AJ Brown recently joined the "Million $ Worth Of Game" podcast and said he thinks Parsons wants to be an Eagle.
"I think Micah wants to be an Eagle," Brown said.
There doesn’t really seem to be any chance of something like this happening this offseason. There’s no way the Cowboys would trade Parsons to Philadelphia. If the Eagles want him, they would have to get him in free agency. Parsons is under contract for the 2025 season. If the Cowboys don't give him an extension and he goes to free agency next year, maybe we could talk then.
