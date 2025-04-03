Mining Late Gold In Draft: 5 Unheralded Prospects Who Could Help Eagles
Away from the bright lights and big names the NFL Draft delivers in the first two days is where NFL front offices separate from their peers. That would be from rounds four through seven and immediately after the draft concludes.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has done a decent job panning for gold in those rounds and the undrafted free agent process. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo came in the seventh round two years ago, tight end Grant Calcaterra in the sixth three years ago, and running back Kenny Gainwell in the fifth in 2021, to name a few recent hits.
His undrafted gold goes back to 2017 with running back Corey Clement, 2019 with linebacker T.J. Edwards, to safety Reed Blankenship three years ago.
There are 100 or so players who could find their way into the Eagles' draft plans or post-draft plans, but here is a stab at five who might make sense on Day 3 of the draft, which is April 26, or after it ends.
Linebacker Chandler Martin, Memphis. His size – 5-11, 230 – is similar to Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, but will knock him down draft boards, though his aggressiveness and physicality should land him somewhere. He had 206 total tackles in two seasons with the Tigers and was a standout at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.
Cornerback Joshua Pickett, Duke. The three-time academic All-ACC selection had a pro day that opened some eyes and checks in at 6-0, 188 pounds. In 50 career games with 23 starts, he had 101 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.
Offensive lineman Bless Harris, Texas Christian. The well-traveled tackle, who played nearly 1,500 snaps at Lamar, Florida State, and TCU, is a tackle whose game likely translates better at guard. The potential to possibly do both could intrigue the Eagles, and Harris said the two sides have met.
Nearly half his snaps came in 2024, when he allowed two sacks and 14 pressures over 434 pass-blocking snaps, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.
“I feel like I can do both (positions),” the 6-5, 320-poun Harris told told Melo. “I love displaying power in a phone booth, but I’m also very athletic for my size. I played a little tight end in high school. I have easy movement skills. I have great feet to this day.
“I feel like I’m very athletic in space. I’m always tweaking little things in the run game. I feel like I’m a good run blocker though. I just have to keep proving myself.”
Edge Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly. He didn’t play against the greatest competition, but he is 6-3, 245 pounds who delivered plenty of production and had a strong week of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl. In four seasons at Cal Ploy, he had 148 pressures and 24 sacks.
Defensive back J.J. Roberts, Marshall. After playing his first three years at Wake Forest, he was the beneficiary of teams coming to Marshall’s pro day to check out edge rusher Mike Green, and he stood out with a 4.41 40-yard dash and 6.76 three-cone drill. He had 94 tackles and 14 passes last season at Marshall. He might bring is position versatility, capable of playing safety and possibly in the slot.
