Most Dominant Defender So Far In Eagles Camp Is Easy To ID: "He's Twitchy"
PHILADELPHIA – The biggest terror in Eagles training camp is easy. It’s Moro Ojomo, the player Vic Fangio once referred to as athletic but undersized. Ojomo had an answer for that description after another dominant practice on Monday.
“I think I strike like I’m big and I move like I’m small,” he laughed after being asked how he uses his 6-3, 292-pound frame to his advantage.
Teammate Jalyx Hunt had a word for Ojomo – twitchy.
“Twitchy, man, twitchy,” said the Eagles edge rusher. “He’s one of those people on the inside that I don’t got to worry about. … He’s a workhorse, twitchy guy, strong man, always hustling to the ball. If you watch film, you’re going to see him 20 yards down the field chasing the ball.”
This is just the natural progression of things for the Eagles. When Ojomo arrived in the seventh-round of the 2023 draft, the 249th player taken overall, he patiently waited his turn, watching and learning for when his time would come.
“That’s kind of the way the Eagles have gone,” he said. “(Javon) Hargrave is gone, Milt stepped into that. Milt is gone, and now I’m getting the opportunity. …(That) tells me everything. Keep your head down and kinda wait your turn. At the end of the day, this is a talented organization, so just keep working and things will work out for you.”
Ojomo looks ready to roll.
“It gives me confidence going against the best offensive line, here,” he said. “A lot of guys don’t get to ramp up in training camp and deal with this. I know every game will be easy once you go against this offensive line.”
His next sack will be the first of his career. When you watch him play over the first four days of camp, it’s kind of hard to believe he hasn’t had one, yet. That day is coming, and soon.
“I’m focusing on some go-to moves,” he said. “You want pass rush to get to the point where you’re not thinking, it’s fluid, it’s almost like déjà vu. I’ve done this 100,000 times, and I’m gonna do this 100,000 more.”
