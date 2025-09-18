Mutual Admiration Society: Eagles’ DC Prepares For Rams' Prolific Passer
PHILADELPHIA - After 17 NFL seasons and numerous matchups over those years, veteran Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio knows what to expect from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
“Stafford is one of the most gifted passers you'll ever see,” Fangio said earlier this week as the 2-0 Eagles prepare to host the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The respect is a two-way street.
“He is as good as there is, has been doing it for a long time,” Stafford said of Fangio. “I’ve had a lot of games against teams that he's coached either as a head coach or on the defensive side of the ball. I have a ton of respect for who he is as a coach. The way he sets up his players to be successful.”
However, the game isn’t just about Stafford’s talents against Fangio’s feel for defensive football.
The Rams quarterback is surrounded by skill-position talent.
“They got two great receivers, Puka [Nacua] and [Davante] Adams. They got good tight ends. [Rams WR] Tutu [Atwell] is a fast, quick guy. … and their whole offense is based upon running the ball, so it'll be an all-day sucker for us for sure,” Fangio said.
Sean McVay’s offensive scheme with it’s constant motion and condensed sets is also part of the equation.
An Extremely Difficult Assignment
“Yeah, they have a great offense. Their scheme is really good and tough to prepare for, and tough to play,” Fangio said. “They got a great quarterback operating it. … Sean does a great job calling the game. He's a really good play caller throughout the course of a game. It's an extremely difficult assignment.”
That extremely difficult assignment also swings both ways.
“They have a ton of talent on that defense at the moment,” Stafford said of the Eagles. “They're doing a hell of a job letting those guys go play.”
The Rams’ veteran QB has seen it all and is most impressed by the multiplicity of Fangio’s defenses.
“When you look at his defenses, they're multiple,” Stafford said. “He'll match personnel, he won't match personnel, he'll pressure certain games, not pressure other games.
"He does a really nice job of mixing it up, keeping you on your toes and making you think as a quarterback.”
