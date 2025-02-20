Myles Garrett To Eagles? NFL Insider Makes Bold Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles just had one of the best seasons in team history but could there be even more talent on the way?
Philadelphia just won its second Super Bowl title by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Before the Super Bowl even kicked off there was speculation about a potential blockbuster trade target.
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best players in football in Myles Garrett. He requested a trade and he immediately was linked to Philadelphia. Plus, he said the Eagles would be a “Hell of a destination” during Super Bowl week.
Could the Eagles end up getting a trade done? ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicted that it will end up becoming the case, as transcribed by On3's Sam Gillenwater.
"Extra bold – Myles Garrett gets traded to the Philadelphia Eagles,” Barnwell said. "The rich get richer...They’re missing some players in free agency – Josh Sweat is a free agent, Brandon Graham is retiring. Howie Roseman has taken swings in the past when rare talents have come available – he traded a first-round pick for A.J. Brown, signed Saquon Barkley in free agency."
The Eagles have one of the most aggressive front offices in football. Although the Eagles won the Super Bowl, that likely won’t stop them from being aggressive. Keep an eye on Garrett as we approach the new NFL calendar year in March.
More NFL: Eagles 28-Year-Old Star Predicted To Leave Philly To Sign With Rams