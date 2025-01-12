Nakobe Dean Injury Update: Eagles Breakout Star Replaced After Scary Hit
The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a tough blow in the first half of Sunday's Wild Card Round showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia's defense has been the best in the National Football League this season. The Eagles had some question marks coming into the season and one of the biggest reasons why this team has taken a big step forward is the fact that it has had multiple breakout stars on the defensive side of the football.
One player who has broken out in a major way is linebacker Nakobe Dean. With Haason Reddick traded before the season, some wondered how the team would be able to replace him at linebacker. Dean has stepped up and tallied career highs across the board. He had 128 tackles in the regular season to go along with three sacks, and six quarterback hits.
He started the Wild Card Round matchup in a big way and logged six total tackles quickly. Unfortunately, though, he will miss the remainder of the contest due to a knee injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, who was carted to the locker room, has already been ruled out with a knee injury," Rapoport said.
Dean was carted to the locker room after making a tackle on Packers tight end Tucker Kraft.
The injury didn't look good when he went down and he was ruled out quickly, but there is no point in speculating until further imaging is done. Hopefully, the injury ends up not being as tough as it looked.
More NFL: Eagles Vs. Packers Wild Card: Last-Second Bold Predictions