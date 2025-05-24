Eagles' Saquon Barkley Blasted By Former Cowboy
The Philadelphia Eagles were the top team in the National Football League last year and Saquon Barkley recently made a claim that he thinks last year's team was one of the top five teams in National Football League history.
Barkley joined cornerback Cooper DeJean and safety Reed Blankenship on the "Exciting Mics" podcast where he made the claim.
"I firmly believe when you look at our team that we had last year ... I think we're a top-five team of all time," Barkley said. "If you really look at the season outside the first four games, it was belt to a--. How dominant you guys were on defense and how dominant we were on offense and special teams, people don't realize how great of a team that actually was. ... Teams really stood no chance; you seen that in the playoffs, you seen that in the Super Bowl.
"I really think that when we look back on that 10-15 years and we're all old and we're reflecting on our glory days, the year that we had last year, people don't give us enough credit."
This has led to a debate around the league about whether or not he is right.
Former New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers receiver and currently NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson made it clear that he disagrees on FOX Sports' "Speak."
"In all honesty, buddy, nah not quite," Johnson said. "I understand that they won the Super Bowl and that he 2,000 yards and was getting ready to break the record and all sorts of things and they sat him down. But, no. They're not one of the top five teams in the history of the National Football League. The Miami Dolphins, they were undefeated. Right, so you clearly have to say that they're No. 1 in the history of the league because they're the only one to go wire-to-wire and do it all.
"But, then when you start breaking down the 1985 (Chicago Bears), the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s. Then you come into this era when I was playing and you start looking at the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, and the San Francisco 49ers. Lord please. Don't tell me about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saquon Barkley had seven yards against our defense. I'm just going to keep it a buck. Saquon Barkley would've had a rough day and I love him as a running back against that defense with Derrick Brooks and company...I get it, I understand you feel good about your team, but when you start breaking it down historically, they're not there yet."
Was Barkley right?