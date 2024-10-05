Jalen Hurts' Turnoers Aren't Only Thing Hurting Eagles
What we saw from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in training camp isn’t the same Jalen Hurts we are seeing through the first four games.
Hurts’ throws were crisp, his decision-making nearly flawless. More importantly, Hurts got the ball out quickly. He isn’t doing that consistently or often enough through four games.
The quick slants we saw in summer? They’ve been mostly a no-show.
The wheel routes we saw from running backs? Same thing.
And the quick throws over the middle to tight end Dallas Goedert?
Even without any of that, Hurts still has time to throw the ball, getting more than three seconds to unload, but he has already been sacked 13 times this season, a pace that would see him get sacked 50 times this season. He was sacked 36 times last year and 38 two seasons ago.
Turnovers are one thing, and that is a problem in and if itself, but holding the ball too. Long and letting the pass rush get home? That’s a whole other thing.
The Buccaneers sacked him six times last Sunday.
The protection for the most part has been OK. Granted, Fred Johnson struggled in pass protection. Lane Johnson’s backup at right tackle, Fred Johnson is very good run blocker but still needs work on his pass protection technique.
Pro Football Focus gives him a pass-blocking grade of 37.3 and an overall grade of 53.0 for his performance versus the Bucs. PFF played 38 snaps in pass protection versus Tampa. He allowed 11 pressures during the game.
If ever there was a time Hurts needed to get rid of the ball quicker, it was against the Bucs.
PFF released its grades for the top five players at each position on the offensive line and the Eagles’ tackles were ranked No. 1 at their respective spots.
Left tackle Jordan Mailata had the highest grade at 87.7. Lane Johnson scored a grade of 87.3.
The rest of the linemen to finish first at their position were:
-The Colts’ Quenton Nelson at left guard
-The Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey at center
-The Steelers’ James Daniels at right guard
So, two of Hurts’ offensive linemen are graded first, yet he has been sacked 13 times. The QB talked repeatedly after the loss to the Bucs about doing better. He’s right. He must.
