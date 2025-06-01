NFL Analyst Has Eagles-Falcons Blockbuster Proposal
The Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the best tight ends in football, but could they bring another playmaker to town?
There was a lot of chatter about the future of Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia. The Eagles quieted the noise by restructuring his contract and avoiding any trade involving him to this point. Goedert is one of the best tight ends in team history and is still a top-tier option.
While this is the case, there has been some drama in the NFC South and speculation has picked up about the possibility of the Atlanta Falcons trading Kyle Pitts away. USA Today's Cory Woodroof joined in on the noise with five hypothetical proposals for the tight end. One included the Eagles.
"The Eagles already have tight end Dallas Goedert on the roster, but Philly has the draft capital to make the Falcons an offer it couldn't refuse if the team really wanted to add Pitts to the roster," Woodroof said. "With a plethora of draft picks going into 2026, the Eagles could offer one of its third-round picks to see if that gets the job done. That would be the most Atlanta would get in draft compensation if Pitts left as a free agent next spring, anyhow. Possible Trade: Pitts to Philadelphia for a 2026 third-round pick."
Pitts is just 24 years old and has all of the potential in the world. He had over 1,000 yards as a rookie, but there's an argument that the Falcons haven't utilized him well enough in the offense. The Eagles will get even more draft capital than it already has by trading Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. They certainly could afford him, but there's no guarantee that the Falcons are looking to move him. Also, he's a free agent after the season. It would be nice to have him, but there are likely more pressing needs.
More NFL: Eagles Linked To Superstar After Bryce Huff Stunner