NFL Insider Thinks Star EDGE Is Going To Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles’ pass rush could use a boost after losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.
With all of the chatter of the offseason, you likely already know this and have heard it in some capacity. The upcoming National Football League Draft is going to be the easiest way to make a move at this point with the first flurry of free agency behind us.
The Eagles have the No. 32 pick in the upcoming draft. If the Eagles don’t make a trade, then it’s going to be a long time waiting to make the pick on April 24th. Recently, there’s been some buzz about a trade and Howie Roseman even talked about the possibility.
We’ll see what happens, but The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had a bold prediction that Philadelphia will select Boston College EDGE at No. 32.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College. Ezeiruaku is No. 22 in my final top 100, but he falls to the Super Bowl champs here. With his length, bend and proven ability to reach the quarterback, he would check several boxes for the Eagles at the position."
ESPN has him currently ranked as the No. 24 prospect in this draft class after he racked up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last year for Boston College in 12 games. He was also named an All-American. Brugler is one of the top analysts when it comes to the NFL Draft and recently even released "The Beast" which is a highly-recommended breakdown of everything you need to know about the draft.
If the Eagles stay at No. 32 there may not be a better potential option than Ezeiruaku.