NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Updated Look At Eagles' Path To Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles now can turn their full focus to the playoffs.
There are plenty of teams at home right now who wish they were in the position that the Eagles are in. Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and locked it up last week so it was able to rest its starters on Sunday when it took on the New York Giants.
The Eagles' Wild Card matchup now is set. Philadelphia will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 12, with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. If the Eagles are able to win against Green Bay, then they will face the winner of the Wild Card Round matchup between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay knocked the Eagles out last year so it would be nice to get some revenge.
If the Eagles can make it all the way to the NFC Championship, they would face either the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, or the Los Angeles Rams. Detroit would be the most likely matchup as it is the No. 1 seed and just blew out the 14-3 Vikings.
A trip to the Super Bowl isn't unrealistic by any means. The top three seeds in the AFC are the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles lost against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Maybe the Eagles could get some revenge this season.
