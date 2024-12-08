NFL Playoff Bracket Predictions: What Happens If Eagles Win Out?
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do something special this season.
Philadelphia currently boasts a 10-2 record heading into Sunday's Week 14 showdown against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles currently hold the No. 2 spot in the NFC just behind the Detroit Lions on the National Football League's Playoff Picture.
The Eagles have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon, but what if they were to win out? There are five weeks left in the regular season -- including Week 14 against Carolina -- and based on the way the Eagles have been playing, there is a real chance they could continue their winning streak right into the playoffs.
If that were to be the case, they would finish the season with a 15-2 record. Right now with Sunday's action still in front of us, the NFC's Playoff Picture features the Lions as the No. 1 seed, Eagles at No. 2, Seattle Seahawks at No. 3, Atlanta Falcons at No. 4, Minnesota Vikings at No. 5, Green Bay Packers at No. 6, and Washington Commanders at No. 7.
If the Eagles win out and finish at 15-2, will they earn the top spot in the conference? Here are my predictions for the playoff seedings in the NFC if the Eagles win out while also predicting other team's final records:
NFC Conference Predictions:
No. 1 - Detroit Lions (16-1)
No. 2 - Philadelphia Eagles (15-2)
No. 3 - Arizona Cardinals (10-7)
No. 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
No. 5 - Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
No. 6 - Green Bay Packers (12-5)
No. 7 - Washington Commanders (10-7)
This is just a hypothetical and my own prediction for the rest of the season. Detroit has some tough games left, including a date with the Buffalo Bills, but it has been arguably the best team in football this year. The Seahawks currently have the top spot in the NFC West, but they have tough matchups left against the Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, and Los Angeles Rams. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals overtake them.
Tampa Bay is in a similar both in a strange NFC South division But, they have a slightly easier schedule remaining than the Falcons and are trending in a better direction. Minnesota and Green Bay both have been good and should secure playoff berths over the next few weeks.
Washington has shocked the football world, but seems to have too big of a cushion to lose the No. 7 spot. It would be great for the Eagles to win out, but in this scenario they still would have the No. 2 seed and miss out on a bye week.
